At the corner of 5th Avenue and Broadway sits a construction site that will be downtown Nashville's most unique mixed-use development to date. Named after its location, Fifth + Broad will feature restaurants, shopping, office space and apartments at the site of the old convention center.
The Place at Fifth + Broad will be over 30 stories high, featuring luxury one, two and three bedroom apartments. The building tops out at 415 feet, making it not only the tallest rising apartment tower in Nashville, but in the whole state of Tennessee.
In true Nashville fashion, music will play a huge part in this development. The National Museum of African American Music will be an anchor for it. Along with an entertainment venue slated to fit 2,000 people for live concerts. The Food Hall Co. has signed on board, bringing several new locations of some of Nashville's favorites like Edley's BBQ, Prince's Hot Chicken and The Pharmacy Burger. Other local restaurants included in the Fifth + Broad project include Hattie B's and Slim and Husky's, as well as some chain favorites like Shake Shack.
Several retail stores will line almost every side of the building with a mix of affordable and high end shopping that will draw in more locals to Broadway.
Joe Bucher, Principal at Gresham Smith, the the company heading the architect and interior design, says this development is a big deal for the city. "This is a transformative project, this is the catalyst that really sparked a whole generation of building here in Nashville. It really links together the city that really wasn't linked before."
Burgin Dossett is the Vice President of Brookfield Properties, the developer of the project. He says the uniqueness of the type of mixed-use development will have what it takes to bring more locals to Broadway. "It will be a strong mix of retail typically found in suburban areas, but a lot of that is coming back to downtown now, so it will be a real incentive for locals to come."
The location is right across from Bridgestone Arena and the Music City Center, which will also generate more tourism dollars to be spent in Nashville.
"I think that this is intended to be the bridge between the tourist district and the local population," says Bucher. "It's going to give people a reason to come down to Broadway that's different that anything else that already exists here."
Skanska is handling the construction as general contractor.
The Place at Fifth + Broad will be the first of the development to be completed, opening in Spring 2020. Restaurants, retail space and offices will open later in the fall.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.