FIFA visits Nashville for World Cup potential

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials with FIFA will visit Nashville on Thursday to see if the Music City can be a potential site for the World Cup.
They'll tour the city for fan fest sites and look at Nissan Stadium. They will also look at training facilities, which include several local universities and schools in town.
News4 got a peek inside what will be the largest soccer stadium in the entire United States.
Nashville is one of more than a dozen cities trying to be a host city for some of the matches in 2026.
Nashville could be getting closer to hosting one of the largest sporting events in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.