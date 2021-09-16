FIFA visits Nashville for World Cup potential

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials with FIFA will visit Nashville on Thursday to see if the Music City can be a potential site for the World Cup.

They'll tour the city for fan fest sites and look at Nissan Stadium. They will also look at training facilities, which include several local universities and schools in town.

Nashville is one of more than a dozen cities trying to be a host city for some of the matches in 2026.