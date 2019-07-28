ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery wreck that claimed one life on Interstate 65 North on Sunday.
According to the THP, the crash happened at around 7 p.m. at mile marker 109.
One lane is open on the northbound side while authorities investigate.
According to Smokey Barn News, a vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire.
A citizen was able to put out the flames until Cross Plains Fire Department arrived.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
