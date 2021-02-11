NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person has died after a tractor trailer rolled over and caught fire I-65 northbound near Briley Parkway Thursday morning, officials tell News4.
The crash shut down all lanes of traffic on I-65 North early Thursday morning. TDOT shows that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at mile marker 91 near Due West Avenue.
Crews were seen on TDOT cameras quickly responding to the rollover and working to extinguish the flames that erupted right after the crash.
Nashville Fire officials tell us the driver of the semi was still inside the cab when it caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other vehicles were involved, but officials say the drivers and passengers were able to get out of the vehicles.
HazMat crews have responded to the scene because of a substantial amount of diesel fuel that spilled on the interstate.
As of 6:45 a.m., TDOT has not reported an estimated clear time. This is still an active scene.
