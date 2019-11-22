NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews have shut down I-24 Eastbound near Antioch Pike after a deadly crash early Friday morning.
Metro Police tell us the vehicle involved left the road, struck a pole and then became fully engulfed in flames.
They say at least one person was killed inside in the vehicle. The fatal team is now responding to the scene.
The wreck happened on the eastbound side of I-24 near the exit to Briley Parkway.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
