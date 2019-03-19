Trash is piling up behind a Nashville church turning it into a dumping ground.
The field is part of the property owned by Bass Street Missionary Baptist Church off Brick Church Pike.
"We've seen some stuff back there. It looks like it's been back there since wow," Pastor Daryl Thompson said.
The church has been around for five years.
Pastor Thompson believes neighbors created the dumping ground.
"They just find the woods and dump it in there. It's almost they have no choice," Pastor Thompson said.
One reason is Metro Public Works doesn't pick up trash from the area.
It's up to neighbors to pay a private company. Some do and others can't foot the bill.
"There is a personal responsibility for all of us, but somewhere along the way when you're backed into a corner and there are no other options, some of these people can't afford options," Pastor Thompson said.
Getting the city to pick it up would require raising property taxes and transitioning to what's called an Urban Services District or USD.
Right now, the area is in a General Services District or GSD.
In the mean time, volunteers are helping pick up what they can.
"There are some great people in this community, but it's just getting them to all come together," Pastor Thompson said.
News4 spoke with Councilwoman Brenda Haywood who represents the area about what can be done.
She said there will be an opportunity to opt in for services like trash pickup in a couple of years.
Until then, she's planning to organize a cleanup for her district.
