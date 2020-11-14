LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - For more than 30 years in Wilson County, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village has been the spot to visit during the Holidays.
"It's such a wonderful little gem," Fiddlers Grove Coordinator Gwen Scott said.
More than 60 buildings line Fiddlers Grove, with the pioneer village and train section serving locals' favorites.
All of it is now decorated for the Christmas season.
"We have different segments of Christmas to Santa Claus and how he originated and the nativity scene," Scott said. "We believe in history."
So do their visitors, who helped volunteer to piece this place back together after the tornadoes in March damaged more than half of the property.
"We had some repairs made. All the roofs fixed," Scott said. "You really cannot tell we were hit by the storm. Over a period of several months, we came back in a big way."
All in time to continue to spread the Christmas joy as safe as possible.
"We are encouraging everyone to wear masks," Scott said. "We are outdoors, so that does help a little bit."
Fiddlers Grove Historic Village will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am-4 pm through December 19.
