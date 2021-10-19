Aspiring singers out there, how about a short-cut to the big time. That's what one well established artist, once the lead singer in the band Florida- Georgia line is offering. News 4's Terry Bulger has the details.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Brian Kelly  rose to fame the hard way, in small clubs, little money, and van road trips across the country. He'd love to make that road easier for someone with the same desire.

“I’m looking for the it factor, from any gender or ethnicity, who could be a star and certainly can sing,” Kelly said. He's' hooked up with a group called Protege that makes dreams come true. Alexys Feaster says it’s a program designed for all genres, not just music. All you need is a 60 second audition tape and a leap of faith. 

You can send the tape to Protégé.com/Brian. It costs $100 to enter. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

