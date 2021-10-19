NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Brian Kelly rose to fame the hard way, in small clubs, little money, and van road trips across the country. He'd love to make that road easier for someone with the same desire.
“I’m looking for the it factor, from any gender or ethnicity, who could be a star and certainly can sing,” Kelly said. He's' hooked up with a group called Protege that makes dreams come true. Alexys Feaster says it’s a program designed for all genres, not just music. All you need is a 60 second audition tape and a leap of faith.
You can send the tape to Protégé.com/Brian. It costs $100 to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.