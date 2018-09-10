Future farmers had the chance to grill politicians in two high-profile campaigns on Monday at the Tennessee State Fair.
U.S. Senate and gubernatorial candidates met with members of the Future Farmers of America at a breakfast event.
The students got to ask each candidate questions about their policies on important issues.
Bill Lee and Karl Dean are vying for the governor’s seat.
Both agree keeping agriculture development a priority is vital to the state’s future success.
“The reality is we’re losing farmers in Tennessee because we’re not producing farmers,” said Lee, the Republican nominee. “We need to strengthen youth programs like FFA, agriculture in the classroom and ag education to make sure that our farmers and our ag sector has a good future in Tennessee.”
“It’s not just promoting agriculture, it’s promoting small town life and rural life and that means having better hospitals and hospitals that don’t close, better jobs and a more vibrant economy,” said Dean, the Democratic nominee. “Those are all things I care about and want to work on.”
U.S. Senate candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen were also at Monday’s event.
