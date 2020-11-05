(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 6,692 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee last week, bringing the total number to 906,360 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
That's the fewest new unemployment claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state reports that 123,866 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $36,287,578. Here's how it's broken down:
Total Claims Paid: 123,866
Total Payments: $36,287,578
TN Payments: $0*
Federal Payments: $36,287,578
Tennessee Unemployment Claims
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|39,096
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43, 792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314.487
|20
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6, 2020
|21, 417
|292,234
|23
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22, 2020
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17, 2020
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24, 2020
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|November 5, 2020
|6,692
|64,188
New claims since March 15th: 906,360
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
