NASHVILLE, TN(WSMV) - Two feuding neighbors have each been charged with aggravated assault after an argument led to a woman getting shot.
Police say 25-year-old Joe Cole and 21-year-old Kechon Freeman both live near each other in the 100 block of Tuckahoe Square East. They got into an argument and, during the initial dispute, Freeman was armed with a rifle.
Cole is then believed to have gotten a rifle from his home and fired shots into the air and then into Freeman's home, hitting Freeman's 20-year-old girlfriend in the arm.
She was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
