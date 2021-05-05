NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fertility doctors are starting to notice an increase in women interested in freezing their eggs.
Medical Director Dr. Christopher Montville at the Tennessee Fertility Institute said as the pandemic continues, more women are looking into this option for their future children.
"The ages that we see in our practice really range from young 30s to early 40s. The majority of women who are considering egg freezing are single," said Dr. Montville.
News4 reporter Alexandria Adams spoke with Radiance Ward who finds herself in that category and is in the process of freezing her eggs.
"I am 38. I am not in a relationship. I know I do want to be a mother," said Ward.
Dr. Montville said one reason why women are turning to this could be economic uncertainty during the pandemic.
Many women also have the time to go to the doctor’s office because they’re working from home.
Egg freezing is really the beginning part of in vitro fertilization cycle. We do initial testing, especially ovarian reserve testing, to see how many eggs we might get from a retrieval cycle. Women then take injection medication anywhere from 10 to 12 days. During that time we do monitoring with ultrasounds to look at egg follicles as they grow in the ovary. The final step then is the egg retrieval. It’s a 30-minute procedure. Dr. Christopher Montville, Tennessee Fertility Institute Medical Director
Dr. Montville said age plays a major role in how many eggs can be retrieved.
“We know that as the eggs start to age they become less suitable for pregnancy. They are more chromosomal abnormalities in eggs as women get older.“
Ward said she likes knowing the eggs are there if she needs them.
“It’s just like an insurance policy. My hope that is maybe in a couple of years I won’t even need to use these eggs. But it’ll make me feel better than if I do need them they are there”
Health experts said the entire process can cost anywhere between $9000 to $10,000.
They said it depends on where are you live and what your medical conditions are.
Dr. Montville said some insurance companies do cover part of the cost.
If you are considering freezing your eggs Dr. Montville said it’s better to ask questions to your healthcare provider sooner rather than later.
