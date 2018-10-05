CUMBERLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Two men risked their lives in an attempt to help police catch fugitive Kirby Wallace last weekend.

Ferry captain Brian Patterson and deckhand Brandon Wright spent 10 minutes alone with Wallace on the Cumberland City Ferry on Saturday.

+8 Henry County sheriff, corporal arrest accused killer Kirby Wallace Kirby Wallace was apprehended by Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Henry County Cpl. Stacey Bostwick along Wildcat Creek Road in Stewart County. Belew and Bostwick had been hiding in deer stands when they spotted Wallace.

The two men weren’t willing to share their story until Wallace was securely behind bars.

On Saturday morning, Patterson and Wright took a trip across the Cumberland River with Wallace.

Surviving conditions allow authorities to nab fugitive The all-out effort to capture suspected murder Kirby Wallace lasted a full seven days.

“It’s the first time ever I’ve had a situation where there was somebody that was dangerous was on one side and then the people I was responsible for in the middle. I just wanted him caught,” said Patterson. “The biggest thing was keeping my deckhand safe, trying to think to tell him what to do.”

The fugitive’s car and license plate made them pretty sure it was Wallace before he even boarded the ferry.

“I told him to act normal and write the ticket,” said Patterson.

“I took a deep breath to calm myself I said ‘How are you doing today sir?’ He said ‘Not too bad. I’m a little tired,” said Wright.

The boat undocked from the back to cross the river and it was just the three of them.

“He gave me a dollar and said you can keep the quarter,” said Wright.

Patterson called 911 and communicated with Wright over the radio. Both noticed Wallace had a weapon.

“It was extremely nerve-wracking, because standing here, I’m not able to get down there to do anything,” said Patterson from the towboat’s pilot house.

The trip from one river bank to the other typically takes three minutes.

“It was extremely foggy,” said Patterson.

Patterson stalled in the fog for as long as possible to try to allow for law enforcement to arrive. The ride lasted about 10 minutes.

“The more apprehensive that he got, looking around,” said Patterson.

Even when they reached the landing, the men faked a maintenance issue to give police time to arrive.

“That’s when I noticed there were three more customer vehicles up there,” said Patterson. “I couldn’t take the chance.”

They let Wallace off the boat, and then they waited to tell their story until he was no longer a threat.

“I’m hoping now everyone can get justice for what happened and rest easy,” said Patterson.

“Risking me and the captain’s life to save many more people on the other side of this river, I think it was worth it,” said Wright.

Patterson and Wright, like the rest of the community, have spent many sleepless nights waiting for Wallace to be caught.

They plan to rest a little easier Friday night.