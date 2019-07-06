A small restaurant chain has been part of its communities so long, many locals can't remember a time it wasn't there. Ferrell's has locations in Hopkinsville, Cadiz and Madisonville. Now, for the second time in a year, a tragedy has hit the small business.
Ferrell's owners Phillip and Carolyn Ferrell watched the crowds at their Madisonville location Saturday.
"You don't change what works," said Carolyn, laughing about what's kept crowds coming to Ferrell's for so long.
She said it starts with a good burger.
There's a lot of know-how to share with someone who may take over the place someday, the Ferrells' 10-year-old grandson, Nature Lyons.
Nature said burgers have been in the family more generations than he can say.
"I think it'd be great, great, great, great," he laughed. "Yeah, it's a long time. It's like caveman history. You can't go back that far."
The Madisonville Ferrell's has only been back open a few weeks. In September, the Ferrells said it was badly burned in a grease fire.
Then last week, the night of the 4th of July, it happened again. The Ferrell's in Hopkinsville, there since the 1930s, burned. The Ferrells said it was another grease fire.
"It's horrible," said Nature.
"I'm speechless," added Carolyn. "It's devastating. It's something you don't want to accept. I don't want to go through it again."
The Ferrells said they must. They aim to be back in Hopkinsville in three months for the communities they serve and for Nature, the boy washing dishes who wants to run the place someday.
"A lot of pride," smiled Phillip. "It's a family tradition."
"There is no option," said Nature. "There is no such thing as giving up. We just keep on pushing, keeping hope up."
