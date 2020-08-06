FENTRESS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has indicted a man on rape charges Wednesday.
Officials say back in June, 21-year-old Stewart Matthews had sexual activity with a 14-year-old female.
Matthews is charged with one count of statutory rape.
He turned himself in Wednesday night and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on $1,000 bond.
