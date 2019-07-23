KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews responded to the Harpeth River Monday evening after a canoe overturned in Kingston Springs.
The victim and her brother were in a canoe around 5:30 p.m. when the canoe flipped. The brother made it out of the water and called 911, telling dispatchers that he could not find his sister.
Cheatham county EMA Director Edwin Hogan told News4 Pegram Fire searched the water.
Hogan said the victim was rescued and is okay.
Another canoe with two people in it also capsized around the same time. They were rescued from the bank of the river, according to Hogan.
Stay with News4 for details.
