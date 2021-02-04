NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They dedicated their lives to serving our country. Now female soldiers are coming forward, revealing what they say truly happens to women if they report being raped by Fort Campbell soldiers.
Tonight on News4 at 10, these women are speaking for the first time to News4 Investigates, saying they can't remain silent any longer about the price they pay for being sexual assault victims.
You'll hear what happened to these women and how the military responds when we bring you our News4 Investigation "Paying the Price."
Join Jeremy Finley tonight on News4 at 10 for the full investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.