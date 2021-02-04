NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They dedicated their lives to serving our country. Now female soldiers are coming forward, revealing what they say truly happens to women if they report being raped by Fort Campbell soldiers. 

Tonight on News4 at 10, these women are speaking for the first time to News4 Investigates, saying they can't remain silent any longer about the price they pay for being sexual assault victims. 

You'll hear what happened to these women and how the military responds when we bring you our News4 Investigation "Paying the Price." 

Join Jeremy Finley tonight on News4 at 10 for the full investigation. 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates.

