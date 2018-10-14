CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A woman is dead after police say she attempted to cross the road at the wrong time and was struck by oncoming traffic on Saturday night.
The female pedestrian in her twenties, who officials have not yet identified, was attempting to cross 101st Airborne Division Parkway at the intersection of Whitfield Road around 11 p.m. when she was hit.
The woman was hit by 45-year-old Jose Alvarado Galvez, whose driver's license was suspended in 2015 for not having proof of car insurance.
While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, police officials said the traffic signal for oncoming eastbound traffic was green when the woman attempted to cross.
They also noted the victim was wearing all dark clothing and it was raining lightly at the time of the crash.
Galvez was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and no proof insurance. He was booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail on a $5,000 bond.
It is unclear if Galvez will face additional charges related to the crash.
