NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A female inmate has died after a suicide attempt at Metro-Davidson County Detention Center, according to a CoreCivic spokesperson.
At about 12:40 p.m. Friday, the female inmate was found unresponsive in an assigned cell. A medical code was called, and responding staff began peforming CPR and EMS was called to the facility. Following transport to an area hospital, the inmate was pronounced dead.
"CoreCivic staff immediately notified our partners with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Metro Nashville Police Department. Both agencies are investigating the incident and facility staff and administrators are cooperating fully," the spokesperson said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.