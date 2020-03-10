NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- FEMA is opening a mobile registration and intake center to help residents affected by the tornadoes apply for federal disaster assistance.
The center is open from 9:00AM to 3:00PM through Saturday, March 14th at:
Lee Chapel AME Church
1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37208
Disaster survivors with uninsured or underinsured losses can also apply for FEMA assistance by:
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Downloading the FEMA App; or by
Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) (Multilingual operators are available). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week
