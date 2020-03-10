FEMA MGN Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- FEMA is opening mobile registration and intake centers to help residents affected by the tornadoes apply for federal disaster assistance.

The centers are open from 9:00AM to 3:00PM through Saturday, March 14th at:

DAVIDSON COUNTY:

Lee Chapel AME Church

1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

Nashville, TN 372098

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Saturday, March 14

East Park Community Center

600 Woodland Street

Nashville, TN 37206

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice

Hadley Park Community Center

1037 28th Ave. North

Nashville, TN 37208

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice

Hermitage Community Center

3720 James Kay Lane

Hermitage, TN 37076

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice

PUTNAM COUNTY:

Hyder Burke Agriculture

2390 Gainesboro Grade

Cookeville, TN 38501

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice

Disaster survivors with uninsured or underinsured losses can also apply for FEMA assistance by:

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) (Multilingual operators are available). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week

 

