NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- FEMA is opening mobile registration and intake centers to help residents affected by the tornadoes apply for federal disaster assistance.
The centers are open from 9:00AM to 3:00PM through Saturday, March 14th at:
DAVIDSON COUNTY:
Lee Chapel AME Church
1200 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.
Nashville, TN 372098
Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Saturday, March 14
East Park Community Center
600 Woodland Street
Nashville, TN 37206
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice
Hadley Park Community Center
1037 28th Ave. North
Nashville, TN 37208
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice
Hermitage Community Center
3720 James Kay Lane
Hermitage, TN 37076
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice
PUTNAM COUNTY:
Hyder Burke Agriculture
2390 Gainesboro Grade
Cookeville, TN 38501
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. until further notice
Disaster survivors with uninsured or underinsured losses can also apply for FEMA assistance by:
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Downloading the FEMA App; or by
Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) (Multilingual operators are available). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.