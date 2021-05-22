NASHVILLE (WSMV) – FEMA has officially set up shop in the Mid-state to help victims of the march flooding in three counties. Davidson, Wilson, and Williamson counties were all approved for federal relief for storm damage from March 25th to April 3rd.
In all, seven Tennesseans died in the storms.
You could only apply for benefits online. But this week, there’s three physical locations with representatives to help.
Maria Belltran was one of the South Nashville homeowners who was impacted by the floods. After a complete gut out of her home nearly two months ago, she’s seeing some progress.
“Right now the floors are getting done and after that it’s starting to buy our furniture,” said Belltran.
Progression is coming in many forms for the hundreds of flood victims in middle Tennessee. Resource centers opened this weekend offering people flood assistance through FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other local agencies.
“If they come to the center they can again register, they can talk to someone face to face about their application, get questions answered or drop off documents that they may need to process their application,” said Roger Ingram, with FEMA’s External Affairs.
Ingram says the Davidson County Center at the Plaza Mariachi saw up to one hundred people registering for aid.
“I went to get some information on that today and from what I learned and from what I’m getting from the insurance I don’t think so,”
Maria says she’s grateful her insurance company has put up the majority of the bill to help her rebuild her home.
If you’re not eligible for FEMA assistance there’s other options.
“An individual can borrow money from the SBA as well to cover some of their losses,” said Ingram.
MARC locations and operational hours are as follows:
Davidson County
Plaza Mariachi (Live Music Venue)
3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Opens Sat., May 22, and closes Sun, June 6.
Hours of Operation:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon. through Fri.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. and Sun.
The Davidson County MARC will close Sat., May 29, through Mon., May 31, for Memorial Day.
Wilson County
Wilson County School Administrative Training Center
415 Harding Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087
Opens Sat., May 22 and closes Fri., May 28, depending on need
Hours of Operation:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.
Williamson County
Grassland Middle School
2390 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069
Opens Sat., May 22, and closes Fri. May 28, depending on need
Hours of Operation:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, and Sat. and Sun.
Individuals in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson Counties can apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program in the following ways:
• Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Call the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585), 6 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Central Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.