HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hundreds of people and fellow officers said goodbye to a retired police lieutenant, who died from COVID-19.
Hendersonville Police Lt. Jim Lawson died on Sunday after being sent to the ICU isolation with respiratory issues on April 6.
Lawson was with the Hendersonville Police Department for more than 30 years.
On Wednesday morning, the body of Lawson accompanied by dozens of patrol cars was escorted to Hendersonville Memorial Gardens. Officers from Mount Juliet, Lebanon and other surrounding departments attended the procession.
Residents, who were six feet apart, lined Gallatin Pike. They told News4 that they were there because Lawson was so beloved and respected.
This procession was to show support for the family since they cannot have a proper funeral at this time.
Don Mimmo was the victim of a shooting in 1998 and Lawson was the first person on the scene.
"The first one through the door was officer Lawson. I felt a special bond with Jim since that time. We were able to talk about it. He was a tremendous civil servant, individual, and a great friend," Mimmo said.
There is a small memorial near the entrance of the Hendersonville Police Department.
