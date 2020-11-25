NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many were hit especially hard due to the COVID pandemic or tornadoes in the Nashville area, so one organization is helping make Thanksgiving possible this year.
A drive-thru meal distribution event was hosted by Feeding Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The organization is hoping to feed more than 700 people.
Taylin and Taylor Lewan, Titans Pro Bowl offensive tackle, and Hayley and Tyler Hubbard, who is lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, hosted the event.
Feeding Nashville is giving business to local restaurants while also feeding hungry families.
The free Thanksgiving meal and king gesture like this meant a lot to all involved.
"We try a find a way to help the economy by giving these jobs to these chefs, who were laid off and give back to those who didn't see this coming," Taylin Lewan said.
"We never imagined it would go to November. Even though we thought we would start this after the tornado and the pandemic hit really hard. Thanks to donors for keeping us going and our Feeding Nashville team," Hayley Hubbard said.
