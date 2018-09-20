Taylor Swift is one of the world's biggest stars and unfortunately, she's received all kinds of threats.

"Just due to the public nature of the way my life is," said Swift during a concert.

Texas man accused of stalking Taylor Swift faces federal charges A Texas man accused of stalking Taylor Swift is facing federal criminal charges of interstate stalking and sending threatening communications,…

The latest threats came in the form of emails and letters, some of them hand delivered to Swift's label in Nashville, and what they say, has a man named Eric Swarbrick facing serious charges.

In one letter he talked about killing Swift by pushing her to kill herself.

In another, he said, "I'm nothing like the guy who just opened fire at a Nashville Waffle House, nothing like the guy who robbed a bank and threw some money over Taylor's fence."

Metro police arrested Swarbrick in August.

He was let out of jail the same exact day on pre-trial release.

According to police, Swarbrick then continued sending threatening letters, and when it came time for his court hearing, Swarbrick was a no show.

"In this case, he actually got worse after that and that was concerning for us," said U.S. attorney Donald Cochran.

The Department of Justice hit Swarbrick with federal charges meaning, if convicted, he'll actually serve the majority of his time with out the opportunity for parole.

"The state system is just not set up to deal with these kinds of cases seriously. They're just not," said Cochran.

Cochran said this federal indictment may have prevented the next mass shooting.

They can't say for sure, but they're also not willing to wait and find out.

"Too often, when there are these tragedies, we look back at the signs and wish we would have done something, and we ask, 'why didn't we step in?' In this case, we saw the signs and felt the need to do what we did and we did step in," said Cochran.

Cochran said even if the victim in this case had been a non-celebrity, they would still have prosecuted it the same way.

He encouraged anyone to report any type of disturbing or stalking behaviors.

Swarbrick is in jail in Texas and doesn't have a lawyer yet.