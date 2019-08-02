FedEx Truck Fire - 8-2-19
Shelby Sansone (WSMV)

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A FedEx truck carrying packages caught fire early Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound in Cheatham County near Bell Hollow.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident happened before 5 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 8:30 a.m. The right lane westbound was blocked, and rubbernecking delays were happening eastbound. The scene cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

THP troopers tell News4 that they got on scene around 4:45 a.m. and firefighters responded to put the fire out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is currently no word on any injuries.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

