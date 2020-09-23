NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FedEx is adding thousands of new positions nationwide including in the Music City in time for the holidays.
The Memphis-based company is looking to hire 165 positions in Nashville. Many of them will be full time, however, part time positions are wanted, as well. These jobs will mainly be for their supply chain facility in Nashville.
This announcement comes at a time where we’re seeing a huge increase of online orders, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And of course, there’s always an increase in shipping around the holidays.
FedEx released the following statement about the seasonal jobs in Nashville:
"We are excited to provide opportunities for potential employees in the Nashville area. As the holiday season approaches, FedEx is providing an essential service by keeping our supply chains running, while continuing to protect the health and safety of our team members and customers. We offer people the chance to grow and reach their full potential with FedEx, thanks to excellent training, tuition reimbursement and a strong promote-from-within culture."
If you’re interested in applying for one of these jobs, click here.
