MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Vice President Mike Pence met with governor, lawmakers, and state health officials about COVID-19 pandemic response strategy in Tennessee.
Pence and Gov. Bill Lee met for a roundtable in Memphis on Thursday afternoon to talk about the plan.
Just landed in Memphis with @SecAzar and @CDCDirector to discuss vaccine distribution plans. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership, through Operation Warp Speed in days we will have a safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine!— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 3, 2020
Operation Warp Speed expects a vaccine to be approved in the next two weeks, and each state to receive their first shipment.
A Tennessee based company is expected to play a major role in the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.
It's expected that Memphis-based shipping giant FedEx will play a large role in getting the vaccines where they need to go and that once they're approved, they'll be rolled out immediately.
"Operation Warp Speed working with FedEx and other great companies is in a position we expect to be shipping covid-19 vaccines within 24 hours of approval and we begin to expect vaccines to be administered to Americans in that group within 24 hours of that," Pence said.
Now not everyone wants to get a vaccine and while Lee said he understands that he does want all of us to be protected.
"We do need Tennesseans to know this is a choice for them. This vaccine will be there choice, but we want Tennesseans to choose to get vaccinated when it becomes available to them because of the impact that it will have ultimately on the spread of COVID-19," Lee said.
The vice president did say it'll be up to state leaders to decide who will get the vaccine in the early stages.
