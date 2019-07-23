Her car was totaled by a FedEx driver. Now, a Mt. Juliet woman wants to know what's being done to help her.
Police have said the driver of the truck was at fault but 2 months later, she's still waiting for them to pay her what they owe.
And when they couldn't get answers, they contacted News4 Problem Solver Lindsay Bramson for help.
Ever since Memorial Weekend, it’s been nothing but headaches for Tara McCann and her husband Eric.
A FedEx truck hit her car from behind…throwing her into a tree.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the FedEx driver was following too closely.
"It was really scary. I really didn't know if I was going to survive,” said McCann.
Thankfully, McCann walked away with just cuts and bruises. But it didn't take long for the headaches to start.
“Somebody with FedEx told you they would take care of it? Yes. I was told it wouldn’t be an issue,” said McCann.
But 2 months later, the McCanns are still waiting.
“We never heard a thing from FedEx. We never heard anything. For weeks? For weeks,” said McCann.
“They smashed the car, they destroyed it. And then they abandoned us,” said McCann,
While their insurance would cover the value of the car, the couple says FedEx should be doing more to make it right.
“They were the ones at fault in this and they’re the ones with the power to fix this,” said Tara’s husband, Eric.
In an email to News4 Investigates, a spokesperson for FedEx says, "FedEx Ground, like many companies, engages with an independent claims administrator to help investigate and resolve claims. Collectively, we look forward to further working with Mrs. McCann to reach a reasonable resolution to her claim."
“We'd like for them to just step up and take responsibility,” said Eric McCann.
It took some calls from News4 Investigates, but the McCann’s now have a rental car Fed Ex is paying for.
The couple also says the company has agreed to pay for McCann’s medical bills and will consider covering the cost of the car.
“We’ve gotten more of a response from FedEx and their claims agency than we've gotten in 8 weeks before News4 got involved,” said Eric McCann.
Car wrecks can happen to anyone at any time…so you want to make sure you're protected.
check your insurance policy. Now is the time to contact your insurance agency and find out what kind of coverage you have should you get into an accident. Even if you're not the one who is at fault.
We plan to stay on top of this and follow up with FedEx to see if they resolve this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.