NASHVILLE (WSMV) - FedEx will be hiring thousands of seasonal workers in Middle Tennessee this holiday season.
The company expects to add 4,300 seasonal positions at the FedEx Ground facility in Nashville.
The company is hiring frontline employees, specifically package handler positions.
A FedEx spokesperson said they plan on adding more than 55,000 seasonal positions throughout all of their networks nationwide.
