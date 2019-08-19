NASHVILLE (WSMV) - FedEx is hosting a hiring event for full-time positions for their Supply Chain facility in Lebanon.
The job fair will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7502 Eastgate Blvd.
They will be hiring for positions on-site the same day and are seeking candidates to be hired directly by FedEx Supply Chain. Positions include warehouse worker 2nd shift (Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.).
For employment consideration, applicants must attend this hiring event. Apply online at careers.fedex.com/supplychain prior to the event.
