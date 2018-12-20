A FedEx employee is under investigation after driving up to a couple’s home and sent a “package delivered notification.” But that package was nowhere to be found.
Hannah Fisher got the delivery notification at 3:49, the same time that was stamped on her Nest Camera video. It isn’t the first problem with a package she’s had.
On Dec. 10, Fisher received a torn package. Nothing was missing.
Three days later, she got a package that appeared to have been opened and re-taped. She found $640 worth of items were missing from inside.
On Dec. 19, the package didn’t arrive.
Fisher recognized the driver in the video.
She said she’s been delivering to the house for a month, and the trouble started after a significant conversation.
“I let her know how much those meant to me in a dollar amount,” she recalled.
Fisher relies on package delivery to run her business. She said she reached out to FedEx multiple times over the phone and online before someone took her claim seriously.
“I as their customer take that seriously,” she said. “That they'll call back when they say they will and that they'll take responsibility.”
News4 reached out to FedEx. Here is their statement:
“The safe and secure transport of our customers’ shipments is a top priority at FedEx Ground. We are reviewing this incident and are contacting the customer and all parties involved to determine what actually occurred. Based on this information, we will take the appropriate steps to address this situation.”
