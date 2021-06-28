NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we slowly recover from the pandemic, federal unemployment benefits throughout the state will end Saturday.
For some Tennesseans this leaves them without money they say they desperately need right now like Tennessee resident Elizabeth Birmingham.
“The tank is empty,” said Birmingham.
Health-wise it isn’t safe for Birmingham to go back to work since she has lupus. She’s been advised by her doctor not to go back just yet.
After waiting months to receive her unemployment benefits, she believes it’s crucial for these funds to continue, especially for those who are at risk.
“I don’t have much left to give and so then to find out that I’m losing this financial support, I can’t imagine a bigger kick to the gut than we are receiving at this point,” said Birmingham.
More companies are looking for people to hire in Middle Tennessee.
Along Charlotte Pike in Nashville, News4 crews saw at least three “Now Hiring” signs along the highway.
Kendrick Walker, assistant store manager at Southern Thrift, said they put up the “Now Hiring” sign two months ago. The store is looking to hire more cashiers and production crews to help sift through the donated items.
“We usually need about three to four cashiers here, including the manager, that way the customers get tended to at any time and then there’s always someone at the register to check them out,” said Walker.
However, everyone is not able to go back into the workforce despite Gov. Bill Lee ended federal unemployment pandemic funds this week.
Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings
The governor chose to end the funding after stating there are more than 250,000 jobs available in the state. But for people like Birmingham, this money is crucial in making ends meet.
“People who are going to lose that $300 but still continue to collect unemployment as they should. People like us who have medical conditions who can’t go back to work on July 3, we lost everything,” said Birmingham.
“Governor Lee is taking away everything from us. We don’t have regular unemployment.”
For information on jobs in Tennessee, click here.
