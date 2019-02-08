The federal court trial against a former Cheatham County deputy who allegedly used a Taser on a restrained ended with a hung jury on Friday.

Former Cpl. Mark Bryant was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2016 incident.

Bryant was accused of using a Taser on inmate Jordan Norris four times for a total of 50 seconds while the main was restrained in a chair.

In a second incident the same night, Bryant allegedly used a Taser on Norris for approximately 11 seconds “without legitimate justification” when Norris was in handcuffs and surrounded by multiple officers.

Bryant’s trial in federal court began on Monday and wrapped up with closing arguments on Thursday. The jury began deliberations on Thursday and continued on Friday before reaching the decision.

"It was a sad story on both sides, but the jury could not find that Bryant violated the existing jail Taser policy as it existed at the time," said Peter Strianse, Bryant's attorney.

Authorities pursued charges because they believed Ola lied about his knowledge of another corrections officer using a Taser on Norris.

Norris was found dead at a Pegram home on March 29, 2018. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate.