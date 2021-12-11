As many are glued to the storm coverage in their homes, the eyes of the political world remain on the damaged regions of Kentucky and Tennessee.
Here is a collection of tweets from the highest office in the land to our local public officials.
This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central U.S. To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021
.@SecondGentleman and I are praying for the families impacted by last night's tornadoes. The devastation for these communities is heartbreaking. Our Administration is working with state and local officials to support immediate assistance and rescue efforts in the affected areas.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 11, 2021
We are working with @T_E_M_A & first responders to evaluate the impacts of severe overnight storms & are deploying resources to immediately assist communities. Maria & I pray for families, including our neighbors in Kentucky, who are facing loss of life & devastation today.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 11, 2021
The loss of life and livelihood resulting from the tornadoes last night is heartbreaking. We are praying for our friends in West & Middle Tennessee and across the entire Mid South region.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 11, 2021
Thank you to @NashSevereWx and @NWSNashville, and the meteorologists at @WKRN, @WSMV, @NC5, @FOXNashville for keeping us informed throughout the storms. pic.twitter.com/PFmY1tV23x— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 11, 2021
Our hearts are broken for all those suffering from last night’s terrible storms .— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 11, 2021
I and my team will do all we can to assist local and state officials as they lead the immediate response, and will aggressively help families, businesses, and officials access recovery resources.
Heartbroken to hear of the lives lost and severe damage done by the tornados across our state last night. Chrissy and I are praying for our friends and communities in West and Middle Tennessee and all of our neighbors in the Mid South.— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 11, 2021
I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Thank you to our brave first responders. I will work to aid our communities with the federal funding and resources they need to rebuild. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/ZNqisgBCFn— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.