NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials said Wednesday after a lengthy investigation conducted by federal and local law enforcement officials, 22 individuals have been indited.

Law enforcement officials said in a statement that the 22 indicted for illegally distributing substantial amounts of controlled substances in and around the areas of Maury County and Lewis County.

Authorities said the first indictment charges the following 14 individuals with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana between March 2018 and Sep. 2018.

- Julio Esparza, aka Beto, 45 of McAllen, TX

- Freddy Quinones, 48, of McAllen, TX

- Jesus Silva, aka Barbas, 40, of McAllen, TX

- Brandon Dailey, aka Willie Earl, 40, of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Henry Davis, aka Hank, 42, of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Vincent Conner, aka Roe, 37, of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Derrick Nixon, aka Chewy, 54, of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Shanika Odom, aka Butterball, 31, of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Terry Strayhorn, aka Goldie Mac, 41, of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Samuel Abernathy, 44 of Mount Pleasant, TN

- Brent Burns, aka Smiley, 38 of Columbia, TN

- Tristen Tisby, aka Jolly, 29, of Columbia, TN

- Tory Hardison, 27 Pulaski, TN

- Carson Lunn, 24 Pulaski, TN

According to the report, the second indictment charges the following seven individuals with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana, between Oct. 2017 Nov. 2020.

- Michael Sowell, aka Mac Black, 37 Hohenwald, TN

- Frank Sparkman, aka Chucky, 40; Hohenwald, TN

- Antonio Sowell, aka Premo, 37 Hohenwald, TN

- Tanasha Vaughn, aka Nesha, 22 Hohenwald, TN

- Charles Lowe-Kelley, aka White Chaz, 30, of Columbia, TN

- Darron Weakley, aka Snype Lucas, 35 of Nashville, TN

- Antonio Laster, aka Lil Memphis, 31 of Nashville, TN

Officials also charged Michael and Antonio Sowell with possession of a firearm to furtherance a drug crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

A third indictment charged Keadrick Duke, aka Kebe, 40, of Columbia, TN, with possession to distribute and distribute crack cocaine in Nov. 2018, officials said.

Federal detectives said they are still looking for Jesus Silva, who remains at large.

The report said all the listed charges carry sentences of five years and life in prison.