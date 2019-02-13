U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander has spent the last 24 hours assuring Tennesseans they are working for thousands of people living with pain during the opioid crisis.
Federal lawmakers are tirelessly working to cure the opioid epidemic, but a big concern is the crackdown will leave people reliant on the drugs for pain management without another option.
“Our goal is as we reduce the use of opioids or the abuse of opioids in this country that we still leave plenty of opportunities for millions of Americans who live with pain to be treated properly,” Alexander said.
On the state level, lawmakers introduced a bill that would require doctors to explain other forms of pain management to patients, like acupuncture or physical therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.