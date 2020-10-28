NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Bonnie Rushing made a post on October 22nd to warn her neighbors of a burglar.
In a horrible twist of fate, the same man that she alerted her neighbors about would then show up at her home in Buloch County, Georgia, and murder her.
“It's been a wakeup call that there's evil in this world everywhere, not just in the big cities. It can come to our home as well,” Rushing’s pastor, Chip Strickland says.
The man who killed Rushing came from Robertson County Tennessee. According to filings from the US Attorney’s office, they believe Lee Allen Mayhew should have been in jail at the time of the murder and was only out because of a ruling from a federal magistrate judge.
In the filing on Tuesday, The US Attorney’s Office writes that they repeatedly “insisted that Mayhews bond be revoked” after failing to complete drug treatment programs, but Judge Alistair Newbern twice released him back to rehab.
Mayhews didn’t show up for his latest hearing on October 20th and six days later, police say he murdered Rushing.
Rushing’s longtime friends say that she always wanted to help people.
“Gentle as a lamb, and in all the years I knew her, I never heard her say a bad word about anybody. She was always building people up,” friend Mike Sparks said about Rushing.
