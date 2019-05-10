NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge is letting a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Metro Schools move forward.
The judge said there’s plenty of evidence around a sexual harassment case.
The judge said that evidence shows officials knew of sexual misconduct at Maplewood and Hunters Lane high schools.
In the lawsuit, it said the unnamed victims told their parents about unwanted encounters with male students and claims the schools failed to protect their students.
