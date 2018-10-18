Those unable to pay traffic tickets, can no longer have their driver’s license taken away by the state.
A new ruling by a federal judge, says suspensions did nothing to ensure people paid off their debt.
Almost 300,000 people would be impacted. So many folks across the mid-state need their driver’s license to get to work. The judge ruled -- traffic fines and court fees can pose a real challenge for the poor, who are barely able to make ends meet.
If they can't drive, they can't work and earn the money to pay off the fees.
Jonathan Augusta is an attorney in East Nashville. He represents several clients who lost their licenses due to unpaid fines and court fees.
“This has been a big problem for a while now, is that you'd have regular people who are just trying to get by, whatever means they have,” said Augusta. “This type of law allows people now, who have been fearful of trying to drive, wanting to drive with a suspended license, to having an easy opportunity to try and get their licenses back.”
The order bars future suspensions, if someone can prove they are unable to pay traffic fines.
People who already had their license suspended, now can ask the state to reinstate their license.
“I don't know how it's going to (be) implemented, and I don't know how we as the (Tennessee State) Bar are going to have to step in and assist with (it),” said Augusta.
For those wondering how they go about getting their license back -- here a few ways to see if you qualify.
- Call this number: (866) 903-7357 to reach a state reinstatement center and ask them if you're eligible.
- You can also go to the Tennessee Department of Safety website dl.safety.tn.gov to fill out a short online form.
- Or, head to a local reinstatement center.
The Tennessee Department of Safety says it will stop revoking licenses "as the court requires."
The Attorney General's office says they are reviewing the ruling. An appeal is expected.
