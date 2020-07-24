NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge ruled on Friday that a bill, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, will not become a law at this time.
On July 13, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that would make stop abortions as early as six weeks into some pregnancies.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that would make Tennessee one of the most pro-life states in America.
However, shortly after the signing the bill, Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed an emergency lawsuit. A federal district court in Tennessee issued a temporary restraining order.
Three organizations are challenging an anti-abortion proposal passed by Tennessee lawmakers.
On Friday, federal judge ruled that the "Preliminary Injunction Order shall remain in effect pending further order of the Court." The next hearing to discuss this order was not known at this time.
This means the bill is on hold and will not be enforced for now.
The Temporary Restraining Order is set to expire on July 27.
The ACLU of Tennessee took to Twitter on Friday morning to explain the bill and how they were fighting it.
At any moment, a judge could rule on whether or not to block Governor Lee's abortion ban while our lawsuit proceeds.Here's what you need to know about Tennessee's abortion ban, one of the most extreme abortion restriction laws in the country, and how you can fight back. pic.twitter.com/V0J9mQlnGw— ACLU of Tennessee (@aclutn) July 24, 2020
