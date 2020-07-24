ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Center for Reproductive Rights challenge 6-week abortion ban

The ALCU, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for Reproductive Rights are challenging the 6-week abortion ban passed by Tennessee lawmakers last night. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge ruled on Friday that a bill, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, will not become a law at this time. 

On July 13, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that would make stop abortions as early as six weeks into some pregnancies.

However, shortly after the signing the bill, Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed an emergency lawsuit.  A federal district court in Tennessee issued a temporary restraining order.  

On Friday, federal judge ruled that the "Preliminary Injunction Order shall remain in effect pending further order of the Court." The next hearing to discuss this order was not known at this time. 

Download PDF Plaintiffs’ Motion for Temporary Restraining Order on heartbeat bill

This means the bill is on hold and will not be enforced for now.

The Temporary Restraining Order is set to expire on July 27. 

Download PDF Order on Heartbeat Bill

The ACLU of Tennessee took to Twitter on Friday morning to explain the bill and how they were fighting it. 

 

