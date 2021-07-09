NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge has blocked a controversial bathroom bill.

HB1182, which went into effect on July 1, "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."

Judge Aleta A. Trauger blocked the bill after a lawsuit was filed by business owners Kye Sayers and Bob Bernstein. The court decision included the following statement:

Pull Quote "Restaurants and performing spaces are businesses, but that is not all they are; they are also among the most important physical locations in which communities — so often consigned, in this era, to electronic space — can gather and grow together in a manner rooted in a particular neighborhood, in a particular city, in a particular state. The plaintiffs have presented evidence that they have strived to be welcoming spaces for communities that include transgender individuals and that the signage required by the Act would disrupt the welcoming environments that they wish to provide. That harm would be real, and it is not a harm that could simply be remedied by some award at the end of litigation."

Hedy Weinberg Statement "This law is bad for businesses in Tennessee and most importantly harmful to transgender people," said Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director. "We are glad the court saw that this law is likely unconstitutional and hope that the state gives up the wasteful effort to defend discrimination and a violation of the First Amendment."

Sayers and Bernstein objected to "the stigmatizing message they would be required to display, states that the law violates the First Amendment and asks the court for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the law while the lawsuit proceeds."

Bob Bernstein Pull Quote "I'm happy that the court stopped this invasive and decisive legislation for now and am hopeful this leads to a permanent ban of an unconstitutional violation of my freedom of speech rights," said Bob Bernstein, owner of Fido, a restaurant in Nashville.