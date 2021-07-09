State lawmakers considering bathroom signage bill

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal judge has blocked a controversial bathroom bill.

HB1182, which went into effect on July 1, "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."

Judge Aleta A. Trauger blocked the bill after a lawsuit was filed by business owners Kye Sayers and Bob Bernstein. The court decision included the following statement: 

American Civil Liberties Union sued over new transgender bathroom sign law. 

Sayers and Bernstein objected to "the stigmatizing message they would be required to display, states that the law violates the First Amendment and asks the court for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the law while the lawsuit proceeds."

 

