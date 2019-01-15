NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is doing its part to help federal workers who need help making ends meet as the shutdown continues into its third week.
The school district is encouraging federal workers to consider filling in as substitute teachers.
The job allows employees to earn an upwards of $1,300 every two weeks.
"We understand this is a tough time for many families impacted by what is happening at the national level," said Amber Tyus, MNPS director of talent acquisition, in a news release. "We believe this is a way for workers to find employment that benefits them and the thousands of young people we serve in this district every day."
The school district currently employs 1,300 substitutes, but 2,200 are needed to accommodate about 550 teacher absences on a daily basis.
Applicants must complete an online application, submit official college transcripts, clear a background check, complete an online subskills training course and submit a photocopy of their Social Security card. After an applicant submits the paperwork, it can take less than two weeks to get hired.
If you are interested in substitute teaching opportunities, email recruitment@mnps.org or click here for more information.
