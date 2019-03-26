Today, a federal ban on "bump stocks" goes into effect.
Bump stocks essentially allow a semi-automatic rifle to fire continuously with one pull of the trigger.
Anyone who has one of these bump stocks should bring them to the local field offices of the ATF.
Frank Haera is the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Nashville field office.
“A lot of people got hurt with these things in the wrong hands,” Haera said.
The rule banning bump stocks was issued by the United States Justice Department in December. Owners were given 90 days to turn in or destroy the bump stocks. That grace period ended Tuesday.
“This is classified as a machine gun from this day forward,” Haera said.
Various groups have challenged the ban. But for now, it's in effect. Already, more than a dozen people have turned them in to the Nashville ATF field office.
“It's encouraging to see the response we've gotten so far,” said Haera. “You will not be in trouble for bringing them in after this point.”
The ATF also offers suggestions on how-to destroy bump stocks, if you don't want to bring them into the field office.
They have a complete list of how to do that on their website – here.
