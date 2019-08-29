A local moving company has been shut down after News4 Investigates exposes dozens of people who are still waiting for their stuff months later.
Now the federal government is getting involved. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Moving Forward America has had their license pulled.
This comes after News4 Investigates told you how the Nashville based moving company is accused of taking peoples stuff and not delivering it.
Between July and August, the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee has received more than 3 dozen complaints. A major one being the company picks up your stuff but never delivers it.
Now, the FMCSA has opened up an investigation and is working closely with the Attorney General’s office.
There is a warning posted on the BBB’s website letting people know their license has been pulled due to a pattern of complaints.
And according to customers, the company is telling people they are either out of business or their stuff is in storage.
The problem? They don’t know where it is or how to get it back?
Kimberly Dunn has been waiting for her stuff, worth thousands of dollars since May.
“I come home and everything we have right now is borrowed or was given to us for free. If i had any inkling of an idea it would take this long, there are so many things I would not have put in that moving truck,” said Dunn.
If you're a victim of this moving company, contact the FMCSA and file a complaint.
the BBB says the takeaway from this is make sure the company you pick has a local office you can walk into and speak with someone directly.
This one did not.
