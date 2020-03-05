NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday afternoon that Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties will get federal aid through an expedited Major Disaster Declaration as a result of the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the Mid-State on March 3.
“Local, state, and federal emergency officials and responders have worked tirelessly in a coordinated manner provide help and relief to our counties and communities,” Gov. Lee said in a statement. “The myriad stories of Tennesseans who experienced this tragedy have been inspiring and heartbreaking, and my hope is some healing can now begin and we can be on our way to rebuilding our lives and communities.”
Through the Major Disaster Declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will administer both individual assistance and public assistance programs in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.
According to the Governor's office, the request specifically asks FEMA to make its Public Assistance program available to provide reimbursement for areas that needed to clear a lot of debris.
More information on the Public Assistance Program is available here and more information on the Individual Assistance Program can be found here.
For more information on donations and volunteer opportunities, click here.
