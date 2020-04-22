FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - In many ways, downtown Franklin looks like it did back in 1950, which is not good for the economy.
Ellie Westman Chin promotes tourism in Franklin and Williamson Count and says the city is hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To drive downtown and it feels like a ghost town is so disheartening," she said.
Tourists spend an average of $1.3 million per day in Franklin, which in fact saves homeowners an average of $500 a year in taxes.
Over the course of the pandemic, local governments in Tennessee as well as the state itself have lost millions of dollars in revenue simply because people are not going out and spending money.
Though Tennessee will get $2.3 billion in federal aid, the amount will not be enough to make up for lost tourism revenue.
"We've had over 400 cancellations and these are groups that we haven't been able to rebook in the year," Chin said.
That's 24,000 hotel rooms a night now gone, along with the money visitors would have spent.
"Sales tax is close to 50 percent of our revenue," Chin said.
Franklin officials, however, say the city will bounce back as they expect strong bookings later this year, while following social distancing guidelines.
