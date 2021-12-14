NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Federal funding will be made available to nine counties in Tennessee impacted by the tornado outbreak on Friday and Saturday, according to Governor Bill Lee.

The emergency declaration, which was granted by President Joe Biden, makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley counties eligible for the funding.

The declaration further directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide direct operational assistance, if necessary, to the declared counties.

FEMA also indicated that additional designations for assistance might be made available for further evaluation.

President Biden will be touring the damaged areas on Wednesday.

A Major Disaster Declaration, if granted, could make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to declared counties that qualify for federal help.

Tennessee experienced two lines of severe weather beginning Friday evening and into Saturday morning as a mass of warm, unstable air moved across the state. The storms produced at least seven tornadoes across west and middle Tennessee, claimed four lives in the state, and left more than 150,000 people without power at the severe weather’s peak.

