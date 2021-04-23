NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're sick of those annoying robo-calls, don't worry, a federal agency is stepping in. The Federal Communication Commission wants to hold your cell phone provider accountable, especially if you're getting those pesky robo-calls constantly on your phone.

By September, your phone provider must block calls not linked to a federal database. Companies are required to register their voice automated calls with the FCC. Any companies not included in that database must be blocked, and if they are not, the provider will be punished.

So far, it's unclear what the punishment may be.

Getting those Car Warranty Robocalls? Here’s what you need to know Suppose there's a call that's aggravating. It's the non-stop robocalls. Recently, the robocall so many are talking about is the one asking about your ride.

Back in March, News4 highlighted those car warranty robocalls and how aggressive some of their tactics are. If you're getting these calls, report that number of the federal trade commission.