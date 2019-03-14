The FDA just announced recommendations to try and keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of teens.
Paige Allen, a sales associate at Elevated Smoke and Vape Shop in Nashville makes sure every customer through the door is allowed to be there.
“We do ID everyone no matter how old you look,” Allen said. “You have to have your ID to come into the door.”
You must be 18-years-old to buy tobacco products in Tennessee, but still teens are finding ways to get their hands on e-cigarettes.
“Gas stations, convenience stores and especially online it’s easier to come in and use a fake ID or something like that,” Allen said.
The FDA considers teen e-cigarette use an epidemic. This week the FDA released new guidelines to try and curb the issue.
For online sales the FDA wants better identity verification and to limit the amount people can buy.
“I think it probably could be a deterrent,” Nashville resident Debbie Binkley said.
The FDA’s proposal would also limit some flavored e-cigarette products that could appeal to teens, to stores that verify age.
‘It does make sense, because the fruity flavors appeal to the youth more than the Tabaco and mint would,” Allen said.
This will have more of an impact on convenience stores and gas stations that sell e-cigarettes, than shops like Elevated Smoke and Vape because they check IDs.
“It makes it easier for everyone if you just follow the protocols and do what you’re supposed to do,” Allen said.
The FDA has also made recommendations about vape product packaging that targets minors.
“The FDA will try those things but it really comes down to the people you hang out with,” Joelton resident Brandon Stakelback said. “I think vaping is more than just flavors, it is probably something inside that is causing them to crave something.”
